Indian Army rejects rumours on its deployment in Gujarat to enforce lockdown

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday (April 14) dismissed reports that claims that its troops were deployed in Gujarat for implementing the lockdown there. It also rejected reports about purported instructions passed on to its personnel on leave and others retiring from the service.

"Fake and incorrect news found published in print media about Army deployment in Gujarat and instructions given to Army personnel on leave and due for retirement under present circumstances. Media is requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources only prior to publication," a post shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army read.

"The media are requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources prior to its publication," the post read further.

There have several incidents of fake reports and messages being circulated on social media ever since the government enforced restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.