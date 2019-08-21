Indian Army retaliates to unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector

In yet another instance of ceasefire violation, Pakistan opened fire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The neighbour violated ceasefire at around 3.45 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces, reported news agency ANI.

This comes just days after a Pakistani post was destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked heavy shelling and ceasefire violation in Rajouri district itself on Saturday.

On the same day, one Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was martyred due to heavy shelling from Pakistani troops.

Thapa, 35, had sustained bullet injuries in heavy firing by the Pakistani troops in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday.

Thapa belonged to Rajawala village of Dehradun, Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife, Nisha Thapa. He had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago.

There has been a surge in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.