Indian Army

Indian Army shares video of Combat Firing training session of commandos - Watch

The video was shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI), HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), on its Twitter handle.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ADG-PI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Thursday shared a video on Twitter showcasing the most important session conducted during the rigorous training programme designed for its commandos.

The video says that Combat Firing is the most important session of the commando course as involves use of all available cover, and highly coordinated exchanges of rapid movement by the squad. 

The video came along with a caption that read: #CombatFiring is the most important session conducted during the commando course. It involves use of all available cover, and highly coordinated exchanges of rapid movement by the squad. #IndianArmy @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD

In the short clip, some commandos can be seen undergoing the training for Combat Firing and taking aim their specified targets.

It is to be noted that Belgaum-based Commando Training School has access to arguably the most arduous basic military training programme in the world. 

The extremely rigorous training programme helps the commandos in getting ready to be always battle-ready and successfully undertake missions as Special Operations, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations. 

Defence sources said that India will soon have an elite unit of commandos drawn from the three Services to conduct special missions of strategic interest to the country. 

Named Armed Forces Special Operations Division, the unit will be on the line of the US Special Operations Command, which was responsible for eliminating world's most wanted terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Indian ArmyComando training videoBelgaumADG-PIMinistry of Defence
