New Delhi: Indian Army showcased the capability of the Landing Craft Assault deployed in Pangong lake by the force along the LAC with China to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The boats can carry 35 combat troops at a time and can reach any area of the lake in a very short time. The boats are maintained by the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army and were handed over to the Army by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

Indian Army has received a drone system manufactured indigenously for troops to help an eye on enemy troops in the forward areas along the LAC. Defence Minister also handed over the Made in India infantry combat vehicles to the troops deployed in the forward areas.

A soldier from the Indian Army's Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) gives Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a briefing on the latest tools and gear, such as the AK-203 assault rifle.

The AK-203 assault rifle has been made by the Indian Army for increasing the deadly power of soldiers' contemporary arsenal. The 300-meter range of this firearm. The Indian Army's AK 203 assault rifle is the first indigenous model in the AK series.

Target acquisition and Communication

An on-rifle holographic sign facility is provided for today's infantry soldiers. It has a 200-metre range. The infantry soldier is provided with a night light feature that is fitted on the ballistic helmet for visibility. This light is portable and allows the soldier to see through it.

Communication

The Indian Army has equipped its soldiers with headphones and a hands-free head commander for communication. The contemporary infantry soldier can connect and communicate with his commander and other soldiers with the use of these devices.

Survivability

The Indian Army has equipped each soldier with a ballistic helmet, ballistic goggles, bulletproof jacket, elbow pad, and knee pad to ensure their safety.

The bulletproof jacket and ballistic helmet can shield wearers from AK-47 and 9 mm rifle shots, respectively.