Indian army thanks locals and doctors of Shopian for saving lives of soldiers

Shopian: Army Commander rewarded doctors and locals of Shopian hospital for saving the life of soldiers last week.

General officer command (GOC) 15 corps Lt Gen. DP Panday today visited the district hospital Shopian in South Kashmir, where he met the doctors posted in the hospital and locals of the Shopian area who saved the life of several army soldiers.

An army vehicle had met with an accident last week in Shopian during an anti-terror operation in the area and several soldiers were injured.

The locals of the area immediately came to the rescue and shifted the injured soldiers to Shopian district hospital where doctors treated them and saved the life of several soldiers. Although three soldiers had lost life in that accident the life of many were saved by the prompt help of locals and doctors of Shopian district hospital.

Valleys army Commander GOC 15 Corps visited the hospital today to thank these doctors and locals of the area for standing with the army during the fight with terrorists. GOC presented the gifts and wish them well for the future.

GOC while talking to reporters said that people from all walks of life should work shoulder to shoulder with forces for establishing peace and eradicating terrorism. Am here to thank the doctors and locals who helped at the time of the accident, I believe saving lives is tougher than killing someone.

