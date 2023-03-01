Indian Artists shine bright at the Inaugural Exhibition of ‘Art For Hope 2023’

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) felicitated 25 artists & 10 art collectives at the inaugural exhibition of its ‘Art for Hope 2023’ program. All grantees received a cumulative grant of Rs. 40 Lakhs. The selected entries included stone carvings, photography, paintings, sculptures, installations, and mixed media works that were innovative and thought-provoking. Along with providing a platform or the artists to elevate their art practices through a financial grant, the program is also a catalyst for dialogue, collaboration and innovation through arts.

Commenting on ‘Art for Hope program’ providing a platform to showcase art inclusivity, Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Group Head - Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, Hyundai is committed towards ‘Progress for Humanity’ and through our various CSR initiatives under the global CSR philosophy of ‘CONTINUE’, we have been giving back to the society in different ways. ‘Art for Hope’ is a unique platform to unearth hidden talents in diverse fields of art and support them to accelerate their art towards a larger audience. ‘Art for Hope’ is our first art CSR program and in the second edition the focus was on artists expressing various environmental, social and community centric in their own unique styles.”

“We congratulate all the winners and hope that their works will serve as an inspiration to others in making a positive impact within their communities. In this edition, we have arranged an array of workshops, talks, and performances that will offer a unique experience to the visitors and provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent.” Mr Puneet Anand added.

A ‘6-day exhibition’ christened the ‘Art for Hope’ festival to display diverse art-works of these talented artists from different corners of India. The exhibition comprises Visual, Digital, Performance & Folk and Traditional Art & Craft. The exhibition is inclusive and has been made accessible for persons with disabilities, including an audio-visual tour in sign language. Workshops on printmaking and traditional arts like Madhubani and Gond in addition to tie and dye, block printing, and landscape art are planned. Special guided tours are available for the audience daily. The festival commenced on Monday, 27 February 2023, and is open to public from Feb 28 – March 05, 2023, at LTC Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

About HMIF

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) was formed in the year 2006 with the purpose of 'giving back' to society and to initiate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the areas of Community Development, Health Care, Educational and Vocational Training, Environment, Road Safety, Art, Science, Technology, etc. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation operates to care for the underprivileged and has undertaken many welfare projects under the aegis of Hyundai Motor India to encourage sustainable development and promote inclusive growth in the country.

Under the global philosophy ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has been at the forefront in introducing numerous community development projects under the aegis of its global CSR vision ‘CONTINUE’, such as Sparsh Sanjeevani, bringing healthcare at Doorstep in rural hinterlands), Saksham-enabling India’s youth towards employment, #BeTheBetterGuy Road Safety campaign, Art for Hope, Driver Healthcare Program Mission Gurugram/Faridabad & Mission Chennai, H-Social Creator and support to Central and State Govt. during COVID times, setting up of oxygen plants, ventilator production, mask distribution, aiding COVID Warrior children with education by distribution of tablets, renovation of schools, distribution of consumables to underprivileged during the COVID times nationally and around the plant.

Log on to www.hyundai.co.in for more information

Click to Buy - https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in/

For further information, contact:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Ravi Sharma (+91 9899290497)

Email: ravisharma@hmil.net

Santanu Gogoi (+91 9810424271)

Email: santanu@firstpartners.in

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature)