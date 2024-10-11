Indian Educators Win At The 2024 International Pre-Primary Teachers' Olympiad

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a remarkable achievement, Ms. Yamini Tekriwal, a dedicated teacher at Sunbeam School Varuna in Varanasi, emerged as the top performer, securing Rank 1 in the International Pre-Primary Teachers' Olympiad. The event, organized by upEducators—India’s fastest-growing EdTech company specializing in professional development for educators—attracted over 3,800 educators from 1,800 schools across 20 countries.

The Olympiad was conducted to celebrate excellence in preschool teaching, providing a platform for educators to showcase their expertise in early childhood education. The competition was a resounding success, highlighting innovative teaching approaches and best practices in the field.

Structured into two phases, the competition aimed to recognize and reward outstanding teaching methodologies. In the first phase, participants undertook a 40-minute online assessment that evaluated their knowledge in key areas such as Child Development and Psychology, Lesson Planning, Language and Literacy Development, Technology Integration, Child Welfare, and Differentiated Instruction. The top 200 educators from this phase advanced to the final round, the Pre-Primary Educator Excellence Award.

In the second phase, selected participants were required to submit a comprehensive lesson plan accompanied by a short video demonstration, highlighting active engagement and creativity in lesson planning.

Top performers received rewards worth Rs. 10 lakhs, which included cash prizes and exam vouchers from Google and Microsoft. Besides Ms. Tekriwal, notable achievers included Ms. Simranpreet Kaur, a Pre-Primary Educator at IVY World Play School in Ludhiana, who secured Rank 2. The third position was jointly awarded to Ms. Niharika Jaisinghani, Pre-Primary Teacher and Subject Head at Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West, and Ms. Padhmaja Y V, Kindergarten Teacher and Academic Facilitator at Sharada Vidyalaya Public School, Bengaluru.

Following the event, upEducators conducted eight masterclasses for all participants, led by industry experts. These sessions covered various topics, including Artificial Intelligence in Pre-Primary Education, Digital Storytelling, Gamification and Technology in Early Education, and Starting Your Own Preschool or Daycare Facility. These masterclasses aimed to further empower educators with cutting-edge tools and methodologies, fostering continuous professional development.

“The passion and creativity shown by the educators in this Olympiad have exceeded our expectations," said Mr Ankush Bhandari, Founder of upEducators. "Their commitment to advancing early childhood education is commendable, and we are honoured to support their journey. This event not only celebrates their achievements but also encourages a global exchange of innovative teaching practices that will benefit young learners everywhere."

