Indian Navy conducts passing exercise with US Navy's USS Nimitz nuclear-powered aircraft carrier; watch

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday (July 20, 2020) conducted Passex (passing exercises) with the United States (US) Navy's USS Nimitz, which is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Indian Navy units carried out the Passex with the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and transited through the Indian Ocean region.

Watch US Navy's USS Nimitz nuclear-powered aircraft carrier passing exercise with the Indian Navy#USNavy #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/0Gtanc7B9O — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 20, 2020

The USS Nimitz is also the world's largest warship armed with F/A-18F and F/A-18E Super Hornets. The Indian Navy had recently conducted similar passing exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and French Navy.

The US-India Passex (passing exercise) off the Andaman and Nicobar coast in Malacca Strait is going to send out a strong message to China which was involved in a violent-clash with India on June 15 in Ladakh.

The India-China face-off in the Galwan Valley witnessed 20 Indian Army soldiers being killed in action, whereas, over 50 reportedly died on the People's Liberation Army side.

China is known for its involvement in illegally expanding its borders over the South China Sea against the objection of its neighbouring countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia. The Chinese are also infamous for encroaching the land of their neighbours at the cost of peace and tranquillity of the region.

The USS Nimitz and Indian Navy's Passex exercises are also going to strengthen the bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

Notably, the India-US Passex in the Malacca Strait comes just a few weeks after the USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) strike groups carried out wargames in the Philippine Sea.

According to a few media reports, Australia may join the Malabar exercise, which is a trilateral naval exercise involving India, the US, and Japan as permanent partners. The Malabar exercise is expected to take place later this year.