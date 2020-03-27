Indian Navy mobilises aircraft, transports 60,000 face masks from Delhi for Goa health workers

The Indian Navy on Friday came to the rescue of the Indian Medical Association, Goa, after it was unable to transport face masks for health workers in the state, during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by the IMA, Goa, to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown.

A request for facilitating transportation of the masks to Goa was made by the IMA President to the Navy at Goa.

Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL-38), a Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft of the Navy, was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi. The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks the same day.