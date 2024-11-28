Indian Navy Test Fires K-4 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile From Nuclear Submarine INS Arighaat

New Delhi: India on Wednesday carried out the test firing of the 3,500 Km K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat. The test results are being analyzed, after which the officials concerned would be briefing the top military and political leadership, news agency ANI reported, citing Defence sources.

The test is highly important for validating the country's second-strike capability. In August, the Indian Navy inducted the submarine in the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre.

"The test of the ballistic missile was done for the full range. The details are being analysed and the top military and political brass would be briefed by officials concerned on the exact details after complete analysis," say Defence sources on nuclear-capable ballistic missile… — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

As per the ANI sources, prior to the full-range test of the missile, the DRDO had carried out extensive trials of the launch of the missile to be fired from underwater platforms. The Indian Navy is now planning to carry out more tests of the missile system.

The Navy has two nuclear submarines with the capability to fire ballistic missiles, including the INS Arihant and the Arighaat. The third boat has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.

According to a government press release, the construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research & development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured & integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and Naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India’s capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests, the release further stated.