Indian Railways announces tariff for standard meals of vendors on platforms

Indian Railways on Wednesday (December 18) announced the tariff for the standard meals of vendors on platforms. The move came after IRCTC sought clarification regarding the applicability of the revised menu and tariff of the standard items on static units refreshment rooms, jan ahaars, etc. The Railway board decided on the revised tariff of standard meals/items for Static Units on Indian Railways as follows: veg breakfast at Rs 35 and non-veg breakfast at Rs 45.

The veg standard meal will be available at Rs 70, the egg curry standard meal at Rs 80, chicken curry standard meal at Rs 120, veg biryani (350 gm) at Rs 70, egg biryani (350 gm) at Rs 80, chicken biryani (350 gm) at Rs 100 and snack meal (350 gm) at Rs 50. It added that all other instructions regarding the menu of standard items, menu, and tariff of Janta Meals, etc. and implementation of the same on other Mail/Express trains shall be applicable for Static Units also.

The Railways also asked the IRCTC and Zonal Railways to ensure that the tariff increase results in visible improvement in quality and hygiene of food, adding that intensive inspections will also be carried out.