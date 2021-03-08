Indian Railways integrates Helpline number 139 for all kind of assistance, here's everything you need to know

New Delhi: Indian Railway has integrated Rail Madad Helpline number “139” for all type of queries/complaints /assistance during travel

The Indian Railway helpline is one of the busiest numbers and on an average basis, Rail Madad Helpline 139 receives enquiry 3,44,513 calls and SMS per day.

Ministry of Railways launches the Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers about the integration of the Rail Madad Helpline.

The Railway Madad 139 helpline facility is available in 12 regional languages.

Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey. As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers, it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.

Various Railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year. Now, Helpline no. 182 would also be discontinued from April 1 and will be merged into 139.

The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. Passengers can opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to the call-centre executive by pressing * (asterisk). There is no need for a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) is as follow:

• For security and medical assistance, the passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call centre executive

• For enquiry the passenger has to press 2 and in the submenu, information regarding PNR Status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

• For general complaints, the passenger has to press 4

• For vigilance related complaints, the passenger has to press 5

• For Parcel & goods related queries, the passenger has to press 6

• For IRCTC operated trains queries, the passenger has to press 7

• For status of complaints, the passenger has to press 9

• For talking to call centre executive, the passenger has to press *( asterisk)

Ministry of Railways has also launched the Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers.



Live TV