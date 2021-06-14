हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to resume services of several special trains, check list and dates here

The operations of numerous mail and express special trains were halted due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. 

File Photo (Credits: Ministry of Railways)

New Delhi: As India's COVID-19 graph is witnessing a declining trend, the Indian Railways has decided to resume services of several special trains starting Monday (June 14, 2021).

The operations of numerous mail and express trains were halted due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. 

The step has been taken by the Eastern Railway and the announcement on the same was made on their official Twitter account.

Check the list below:

Indian Railways to resume services of special trains

The Eastern Railways also revised the time schedule of the Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj and Mathura stations.

The Railways also announced special trains between Malda Town (West Bengal) and New Delhi and between Bhagalpur (Bihar) and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

Indian Railways special trains

This is to be noted that India on Sunday (June 13) recorded its lowest one-day rise in the COVID-19 cases after 71 days. The country added 80,834 new infections and 3,303 coronavirus-related deaths. India's active caseload has now declined to 10,26,159, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.74% and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.25%.

So far, there have been 2.94 crore cases and 3.70 lakh fatalities across the country

