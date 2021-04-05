Indian Railways to run 71 unreserved passenger trains from today, check the full list here

New Delhi: In view of keeping the comfortability of passengers amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, the Indian Railways is all set to run 71 unreserved passenger trains from Monday (April 5, 2021).

The 71 unreserved mail/express trains will be run by the Northern Railways and the news on the same was shared by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on April 2.

"These trains will ensure safe and comfortable travel for the passengers," Goyal had tweeted.

Check out the 71 unreserved passenger trains that will run from today:

04335 Moradabad-Ghaziabad from 15.04.21

04336 Ghaziabad-Moradabad from 15.04.21

04327 Sitapur City-Kanpur from 16.04.21

04328 Kanpur-Sitapur City from 17.04.21

04329 Sitapur City-Shahjehanpur from 17.04.21

04330 Shahjehanpur-Stapur City from 16.04.21

04334 Najibabad-Gajrola from 15.04.21

04333 Gajrola-Najibabad from 15.04.21

04523 Saharanpur-Nangaldam from 05.04.21

04524 Nangaldam-Ambala from 06.04.21

04532 Ambala-Saharanpur from 06.04.21

04263 Varanasi-Sultanpur from 05.04.21

04264 Sultanpur-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04267 Varanasi-Pratapgarh from 05.04.21

04268 Pratapgarh-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04641Jalandhar City-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04642 Pathankot-Jalandhar City from 06.04.21

04626 Ferozpur-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04625 Ludhiana-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04627 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 05.04.21

04628 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 06.04.21

04629 Lidhiana-Lohian Khas from 05.04.21

04630 Lohian Khas-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04632 Fazilka-Bhatinda from 05.04.21

04631 Bhatinda-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04643 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04644 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04647 Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola from 05.04.21

04648 Baijnath Paprola-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04658 Ferozpur-Bhatinda from 06.04.21

04657 Bhatinda-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04659 Amritsar-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04460 Pathankot-Amritsar from 06.04.21

04461 Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04462 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04456 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04469 Rewari-Delhi from 06.04.21

04470 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04452 Kurukshetra-Delhi from 05.04.21

04451 Delhi-Panipat from 05.04.21

04453 New Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04454 Rohtak-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04450 Panipat-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra from 05.04.21

04437 Palwal-Shakurbasti from 05.04.21

04457 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04447 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04438 New Delhi-Palwal from 05.04.21

04439 Palwal-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04435 Rewari-Meerut Cantt from 05.04.21

04436 Meerut Cantt-Rewari from 05.04.21

04441 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04442 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 06.04.21

04440 New Delhi-Palwal from 06.04.21

04446 Shakurbasti-Palwal from 05.04.21

04445 Palwal-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04465 Delhi-Shamli from 05.04.21

04446 Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04433 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04434 Rewari-Delhi from 05.04.21

04432 Jakhal-Delhi from 05.04.21

04431 Delhi-Jalhal from 05.04.21

04471 Ghaziabad-Panipat from 05.04.21

04472 Panipat-Gjhaziabaz from 06.04.21

04459 Delhi-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04460 Saharanpur-Delhi from 05.04.21

04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

Earlier on April 3, Piyush Goyal had thanked his Rail Parivaar for their dedication and stupendous efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. While writing a letter to the Rail Parivaar, Goyal expressed that the past year was unlike anything that the Indian Railways has experienced before.

"While the loss of our own would never be forgotten, it was the grit, determination and resolve of Rail Parivaar which had emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic," Goyal said.

As the financial year comes to an end, I express my gratitude to the Railway family for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve during these unprecedented times Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji we will continue to scale new heights & propel the Indian economy pic.twitter.com/lySA55NmbS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 3, 2021

He added that while the world came to a standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off, and worked even harder at great personal risk to keep the Wheels of the Economy moving.



