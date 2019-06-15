Indian Railways withdraws proposed massage service after protests

The Indian Railways on Saturday withdrew a proposed plan to provide massage services during the rail journey, after protests from MPs and on social media. There was a proposal of providing head and foot massage services to the passengers of trains originating from Indore, which the Western Railways was going to implement shortly. The proposal was initiated by the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway but as soon as it came to the notice of the higher authorities, it was dismissed.

Live TV

"Western Railway has decided to withdraw the proposal of providing head and foot massage services to the passengers of trains originating from Indore. The proposal for introduction of head and/or foot massage services to be provided in the trains originating from Indore station was initiated by Ratlam Division of Western Railway. As soon as this proposal came to the notice of higher authorities of Western Railway, it has been decided to withdraw this proposal of starting massage services in trains," said a statement by the Western Railways.

Western Railway has decided to withdraw the proposal of providing Head and Foot massage services to the passengers of trains originating from Indore. pic.twitter.com/4FLc7yAtHR — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 15, 2019

Newly-elected Indore MP Shankar Lalwani raised objections against the proposal.

According to the plan, passengers could avail the massage service at a cost of Rs 100 to Rs 300. This facility was to be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore. These include Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325). The service that was likely to be commenced by June was to be made available from 6 am to 10 pm. Rs 100 each was to be charged for head massage and foot massage. Three to five massage providers were to travel on each train with identity cards.

In its statement on Saturday, the Western Railways said, "Other suggestions regarding necessary passenger amenities have also been expressed by various representatives. Western Railway respects the suggestions given by its consumers and their appropriate suggestions are also implemented from time to time. Western Railway also appreciates the positive suggestions of public representatives, railway consumers, and the public at large. Western Railway is committed to providing the comfortable, secured and safe service and in due course, better services in a better way will be provided to all the passengers."

If implemented, the service would be a first in the history of Indian Railways.