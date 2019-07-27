Indian travellers busted for stealing hotel items by staff in Bali, video goes viral

New Delhi: In an embarrassing moment for India, a video showing a family of Indian tourists being busted for stealing hotel artifacts in Bali has gone viral on social media.

The video, tweeted by actress Mini Mathur shows the staff of a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, checking the luggage of a family while they were leaving from the hotel. On checking it was revealed that some members of the family stole various hotel items ranging from soaps, hand washes, hangers, earthen pots, hair dryers among other room artifacts.

The worst example of entitled indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country. Casually stealing hand washes, room artefacts, hair dryers from a hotel room in Bali. And the uncle pawing the hotel person at the end is just _ pic.twitter.com/UONwWCKmUq - Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 27, 2019

In the video, it appears that the family had denied taking the items with them, and everyone was not aware of the theft.

When the hotel authorities say that they will call the police, the family apologised and said that they will pay for the items. A woman, who is believed to have stocked up on hotel goodies, appears to be apologising while claiming that their flight is scheduled to leave soon.

In the video, a man could be heard saying, "I would have bought you items worth Rs 50 lakh. Did you steal all this to store your pickles."

Mini, while sharing the video, wrote, "The worst example of entitled Indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country. Casually stealing hand washes, room artefacts, hair dryers from a hotel room in Bali."