India's 86% of coronavirus COVID-19 active cases limited to 10 states; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have 50%

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) said that India's 86% of COVID-19 active cases are limited to 10 states out of which Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have 50% of active cases.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been the worst COVID-19 hit states across India.

The Health Ministry informed that 36% of the active cases are in the following states - Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam.

Currently, there are 3,11,565 active cases in India while the recoveries are 1.8 times of the number of active cases at 5,71,459.

As on July 12, the national recovery rate stands at 63.02%. 20 States/UTs have a higher recovery rate than the national average.

A total of 9,06,752 people have contracted the virus in India by Tuesday morning.

The Health Ministry said that there is a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new cases. In March 2020, the daily growth rate was around 31% while on May 31 it was 4.82%. The daily growth on July 12 has reduced to 3.24%.

They stated that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million population in the world. India’s cases per million population is 657 while the global average is at 1638.

India is also amongst the lowest in the world in deaths per million population. India’s death count per million population is 17.2 while the global average is at 73.

#IndiaFightsCorona: Death per million population- India is amongst the lowest in the world. India’s cases of death per million population is 17.2 while the global average is at 73: @MoHFW_INDIA media briefing#StaySafe #IndiaWillWin @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/GucMpQlAJb — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) July 14, 2020

According to the Health Ministry, 22 States are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.