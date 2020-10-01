India's active coronavirus caseload only 15.11% of total positive COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: India’s active coronavirus COVID-19 cases constituted 15.11% of the total caseload as of Wednesday against 33.32% on August 1, the Union Health Ministry has said. Currently, the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 63,12,584 and recoveries nearly 53 lakh, according to the latest Health Ministry data on Covid-19 spread.

Over 76% of the country’s active cases are from 10 states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The Ministry said on Thursday that India`s coronavirus COVID-19 tally has mounted to 63,12,584 cases with a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 9,40,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease, the Union Health Ministry data said.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,84,446 cases, including 36,662 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Maharashtra contributes the maximum number of active cases which is over 260,000.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,23,052 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,56,19,781.

The ministry pointed out speedy recoveries were being registered by states and union territories (UTs) after following the 5T strategy, i.e. ‘test, track, trace, treat, technology’ strategy. Ten states and UTs contribute 78 per cent of the total recovered cases.