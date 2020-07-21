India's coronavirus COVID-19 fatality rate decreases from 2.97% to 2.43% in 20 days

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) stated that India's COVID-19 fatality rate has now decreased to 2.43% from 2.97% in the past 20 days.

The Health Ministry's data showed that India's present COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 2.43% compared to 2.97% on July 1.

The case fatality rate was at 3.36% on June 17 and has drastically declined in the past one month.

The Health Ministry said that the proportion of active cases is continually decreasing, and the recovery rate is increasing with every passing day.

As of Tuesday morning, India has 4,02,529 active cases, whereas recoveries are 1.8 times the number of active cases at 7,24,577.

There are 30 States/UTs across India that have positivity lower than that of national average which is 8.07%.

The Health Ministry also stated that there are over 19 States and UTs that are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population, with Goa being on the top with 1,333 tests per day per million.

India's deaths per million population at 20.4 is also amongst the lowest around the world that stands at 77.



India has so far reported 11,55,191 coronavirus confirmed cases, of which 28,084 people have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi has been the worst-COVID-19-hit places in India.

The Health Ministry also talked about the Sero-prevalence study conducted in Delhi, where it said that only 22-23% of the people are affected in the national capital since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog said, " Today we are in a good position as over 23% Delhiites have developed an anti-body. This is an important survey as it will help us in controlling the disease in the future."

He added that there were around 9,500 COVID-19 tests per day in the first week of June, while Delhi conducted 25,000 tests per day in the first week of July.

Health Secretary Luv Aggarwal said that they have directed the Bihar Government to treat and monitor the COVID-19 containment zones as per Central Government's guidelines.