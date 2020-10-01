India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally reaches 63,12,584, recoveries nearly 53 lakh: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India`s coronavirus COVID-19 tally has mounted to 63,12,584 cases with a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 9,40,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease, the Union Health Ministry data said. While the recovery rate stands at a whopping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,84,446 cases, including 36,662 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,23,052 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,56,19,781.

On Tuesday, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in India had crossed 51 lakh, which was the highest number of recoveries anywhere in the world.

The Health Ministry also pointed out that India had witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past one month, which contributes over 20% of the total global recoveries.

The ministry, during a media briefing, further said that the number of Covid-19 tests per million population has crossed 50,000 in India, adding that a total of 2.97 crore tests were conducted in the month of September.

Later, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also pointed out that ICMR’s (Indian Council of Medical Research) second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population is still vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

The count of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world, Bhushan said.