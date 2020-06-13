हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India's COVID-19 recovery rate betters to 49.95%; over 1,54,329 people cured

In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 55,07,182.

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Saturday (June 13) informed that a total of 7,135 COVID-19 patients were cured across India in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients in India has now increased to 1,54,329 while the recovery rate has bettered to 49.95%. 

Presently, there are 1,45,779 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The ICMR‘s testing capacity for detecting COVID-19 in infected persons is also continuously being ramped up. 

The number of government labs has been increased to 642 and there are over 243 private labs around the country now (A total of 885). 

Although the recovery rate in India is slightly improving, the number of new cases daily is on a rise.

India reported more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak, making it the highest jump recorded in a day. 

The total tally has now crossed 3 lakh while the death count is at 8,884, as per the Health Ministry's data in the morning at 8 AM today. 

India is currently the fourth-worst affected country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

While the US has more than 20.48 lakh cases, Brazil and Russia have 8.28 lakh and 5.19 lakh COVID-19 infections respectively. 

