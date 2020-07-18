India's COVID-19 tally touches 1038716 with a spike of 34884 new cases

New Delhi: As many as 34,884 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking India's total tally to 10,38,716. The total includes 6,53,750 recovered cases and 3,58,692 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday (July 18, 2020). With 671 fatalities in the past day the death toll rose to 26,273.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of coronavirus infections has increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Maharashtra has a total of 2,92,589 cases and 11,452 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths. Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 163 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.