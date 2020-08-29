हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India's economy destroyed by demonetisation, flawed GST, failed lockdown: Rahul reacts to Sitharaman's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by claiming that the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, flawed GST and a failed lockdown.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by claiming that the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, flawed GST and a failed lockdown.

Sitharaman on Thursday had said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Gandhi tweeted his reponse along with a news report, saying: "India's economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie."

During the 41 GST Council meet on Thursday, Sitharaman revealed that the pandemic has severely impacted GST revenues which have widened to Rs 2.35 lakh crore this year from a shortfall of Rs 70,000 crore last fiscal. The Center gave the option to the states that they can take a loan for the required revenue in the current financial year.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government in its handling of the economy.

Gandhi is also lending his support to the students who want the NEET-JEE postponed, he started an online campaign so that the demands of the students can be conveyed to the government. 

