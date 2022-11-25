topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

India's history is not just 'history of slavery', says PM Narendra Modi, cites 'conspiracy during British era'

PM Modi also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative. “Lachit Barphukan's life inspires us to rise above the dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country,” PM Modi said.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India's history is not just 'history of slavery', says PM Narendra Modi, cites 'conspiracy during British era'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung heroes who were lost in the pages of history that were written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era. Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, PM Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.

“India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery,” he said. The Prime Minister said unfortunately even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught. “

 

 

After Independence there was a need to change the agenda of slavery but it did not happen,” PM Modi said. He said in every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors but this history was intentionally suppressed. “Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride,” he said.

 

 

 

PM Modi also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative. “Lachit Barphukan's life inspires us to rise above the dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country,” PM Modi said.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

Live Tv

PM Narendra ModiIndia's historyBritish era conspiracyLachit BarphukanLachit Barphukan birth anniversaryAssam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America