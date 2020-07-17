India's next 10 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 cases could come by August 10, warns Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 infections crosses 10 lakh mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again warned that the country's caseload could climb to 20 lakh by the second week of August.

India has now become only the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases of the coronavirus disease.

“Figures exceeds 10,00,000. If #COVID19 spreads at the same speed, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country by August 10. The government should take strong, planned action,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi in his tweet tagged a news report quoting the World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that if concrete steps were not taken, the coronavirus pandemic would take a turn for the worse and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

The WHO chief said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” though many countries have managed to control the infectious spread.

On Friday, India's tally of coronavirus cases crossed 10 lakh with a total of 1003832 cases which included 635757 recovered cases and the death toll stood at 25602. The recovery rate is 63.34%.

The country recorded the highest spike in 24 hours with 34956 new cases also highest fatalities with 687 people succumbing to coronavirus infection in a day.