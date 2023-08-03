trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644091
Indore: Tribal Women Claims Abduction, Repeated Rape In Past 6 Months

The woman, a resident of Bhagor village, alleged that she was abducted from her house and confined to an isolated place for the last six months

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: IANS

Bhopal: A tribal woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was abducted by three men around six months ago and raped repeatedly. The woman, a resident of Bhagor village, alleged that she was abducted from her house and confined to an isolated place for the last six months. In an FIR lodged at Kishanganj police station on Wednesday, she further alleged that the accused raped and tortured her physically. According to Kishanganj police station in-charge, the victim has named three men.

"We have registered a case on the basis of the woman's statement and further investigation is underway. Search operation to nab the three accused mentioned in FIR has also started," Kuldeep Khatri, in-charge of Kishanganj police station said.


