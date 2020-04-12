Industrialist Ratan Tata busts fake news, says viral message related to coronavirus COVID-19 not by him

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, on Saturday (April 11) took to Twitter to issue a clarification after a post with remarks attributed to him linking "huge downfall of economy" to coronavirus COVID-19 went viral on different social media platforms.

"This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care," tweeted the 82-year-old industrialist.

Tata also posted a message on photo sharing app Instagram and wrote: "Fake news is harmful to all of us, and must always be verified."

The post titled "Very motivational at this hour" which went viral on social media quoted Ratan Tata as saying that "experts are predicting huge downfall of economy due to the corona".

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

"I do not much about these experts. But I do know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts," it read. The post also mentioned about the resurgence of Japan after World War-2, international politics with Israel at the centre, and the World Cup victory of Indian cricket team in 1983, among others.

"The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner," the post, which is full of grammatical errors, concluded.

It may be recalled that Tata committed Rs 1,500 crore in March to help the government in its fight against the pandemic. "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," he had tweeted.

According to the Johns Hopkins University at 10:25 PM IST, the fatal virus that was first reported in China in December 2019, has infected over 17,33,792 people globally with claiming around 1,06,469 lives.