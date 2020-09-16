Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, arms and ammunitions recovered

Security forces foiled infiltration bid at Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday (September 15).

Acting on specific inputs, search operations were launched by security forces in forward areas of LoC during which suspicious movement was detected by forces. The suspected terrorists opened fire on the security forces before running away from the area.

Security forces have recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from the spot. The recovered items include one assault rifle with four magazines and 135 rounds, three pistols with 5 magazines and 120 rounds, one GPS set and four rucksacks. Search operations are still going on in the area.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid by five terrorists from the Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on the intervening night of September 14-15.

As per the reports, the movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed in Pakistan side of International Boundary of Samba sector which was tracked by the BSF troops.

"At about 0030 hours, the group of heavily armed five terrorists were seen by BSF troops close to International Boundary on Pakistan side where they reached taking advantage of undulating ground and thick wild growth," said the BSF.