'Inke ghar LAXMI JI nahi aayi TOH...': Woman cleaning by hanging on window of multi-storey flat before DIWALI goes viral - WATCH

It has been a custom to clean houses on Diwali and everyone wants to clean even the windows and doors. It is believed that Lakshmi comes only when the house is clean. Meanwhile, one such video of cleanliness ahead of Diwali is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen cleaning the window of her multi-storey flat. Different types of comments are being made by people regarding this viral video. Some people even say that if Lakshmi ji does not come to her house, then she will not go anywhere. The place where the woman is standing and cleaning, if her feet slip a little from there, then there is a danger of falling down several floors. Even after this, she cleans with full engrossment and comfort.

This video has got nearly one million views. People are expressing astonishment as to how, despite standing in such a risky place, the woman is cleaning with complete care. Many people say that often people clean like this and it should not be made fun of. Overall, this video is being discussed a lot before Diwali and people are enjoying the cleanliness craze. Although this video is not new, it was released in February this year.

Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022

This is a video of the Shipra Rivera Society of Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, where the woman was cleaning the windows of the house with complete care. Meanwhile, a woman living in the opposite flat had made a video and when she shared it on social media, it went viral. The woman who made the video said that she had also made a sound so that she would not clean with such a risk, but she might not be able to hear it. According to media reports, the woman cleaning in this way was also warned by the RWA of society not to clean by taking such a risk.