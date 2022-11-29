Innovating fitness

The forever-connected modern generation is fully aware of the repercussions of their fast-moving lifestyle. The instant food and drinks, lack of work-life balance, and an overall hectic schedule have pushed them to look at health in a new light. They are willing to invest in a healthy lifestyle and fitness activities. Hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas, are gaining popularity among consumers. As a result, the global health and fitness club market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The fitness industry too has been taken over by technology-first equipment that makes health monitoring faster and smarter. Wearable devices such as smartwatches and smart bracelets now provide useful information and statistics, by analyzing data collected from built-in accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other sensors.

Driving innovation in the fitness industry in Taiwan. The Taiwanese government also encourages this innovation by recognizing such brands. Taiwan Excellence Awards, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993 evaluates selected Taiwanese brands on four major aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing” to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value”. Products that win this recognition then serve as examples of the domestic industries and are promoted by the government in the international market in order to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.

Electric Treadmill by Strength Master Fitness Tech Co., Ltd. is one of the products recognised by Taiwan Excellence that offers a modern perspective to fitness. It comes with an intuitive operation interface that is similar to a smartphone, so the user can quickly complete personalized settings and start their fitness journey. Paired with a Bluetooth chest strap or arm band, the treadmill tracks and displays heart rate throughout the workout. The APP allows users to access thousands of videos for an immersive experience and the ability to train on different terrains.

TT8 by DYACO INTERNATIONAL INC. is another treadmill that comes with the mark of Taiwan Excellence. The extra wide running surface and reinforced framework produce the best foundation for a deck. This framework, a perma-waxed reversible deck, with 3" crowned rollers offers runners uncompromising quality for years of use. It offers a top speed of 12mph and a top incline of 15 levels to give runners a variety of options for interval workouts. The 10.1" TFT LCD display allows easier viewing and the flywheel around the motor helps provide smooth and consistent power.

Other products that fitness lovers cannot live without are shoes and VGCT by Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation is a great option. It comes with an innovative TRI-ARCH Drop-In midsole that supports the foot better and relieves fatigue better than traditional footwear after a long-time wearing. It integrates the midsole and insole into one, which means less gluing & bonding that further enables more instant wearing.

The modern consumer understands how health needs to be approached in a holistic manner with a focus on mental health, physical training, and diet. As a result, people allocate dedicated time and resources to these aspects of fitness. All this is further fueling the need for innovative as well as affordable fitness products. Taiwan Excellence is playing a key role in ensuring access to products that help everyone build the ideal and fit dream life.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is feature content. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)