Inside details of the roles of six drug peddlers arrested by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will on Monday (September 14) produce six alleged drug peddlers, who have been arrested so far in connection with the ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in court.

The six accused are Karamjeet Singh alias KJ, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Fateh Ansari, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Arenja. Here are the roles of the six accused in Sushant's case:

1. Karamjeet Singh Anand

Role: He is a drug supplier who is infamous for supplying drugs to Bollywood TV actors through his local distribution channel.

2. Sanket Patel

Role: He is a part of Karamjeet's drugs distribution network in Mumbai. He used to deliver drugs to celebrities as per Karamjeet's instructions.

3. Sandeep Gupta

Role: An auto driver by profession, Sandeep used to supply weed (ganja) to retail dealers in bulk. According to NCB, Sandeep supplied weed in bulk quantity to Dwayne Fernandes.

4. Aftab Fateh Ansari

Role: He is an accomplice of auto driver Sandeep. Ansari used to procure weed in bulk quantity with Sandeep and then used to supply it to retail delaers.

5. Dwayne Fernandes

Role: He is a retail dealer of drugs and used to sell marijuana and supply in small quantities. NCB said that Dwayne is a friend of Showik Chakraborty. Dwayne supplied drugs to Showik for Sushant Singh Rajput.

6. Ankush Arenja

Role: He runs a kitchen in Mumbai's Andheri West area. Ankush is a local dealer of drugs. He used to buy drugs from Sanket and then sell it to high-profile people in Mumbai.

Ankush used to sell charas, weed, hashish and MD to his customers. He is a part of Karamjeet and Anuj Keshwani's network.