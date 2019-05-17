close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terror attack

Srinagar, Awantipora air bases under radar of Pakistani terror groups, security beefed up

Following the warning, security forces have been put on high alert in and around these bases.

Srinagar, Awantipora air bases under radar of Pakistani terror groups, security beefed up

New Delhi: The Intelligence input on Friday warned against terrorists’ plans to carry out an attack on Srinagar and Awantipora air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, government sources said. 

Following the warning, security forces have been put on high alert in and around these bases. The attack may be carried out on or before the occasion of Islamic Battle of Badr. It was the first military victory of the Prophet Muhammad and falls on 23rd of this month.

The report just comes a day after encounters took place between army jawans and terrorists in Pulwama and Shopian, respectively, on Thursday.

Live TV

Six terrorists were killed in the encounters while tow soldier also lost their lives. 

Reports suggested that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the dastardly Pulwama attack on jawans in February 2019, is planning the attack on the air bases.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama. A convoy of vehicles carrying the jawans on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district.

Tags:
Terror attackIntelligence inputSrinagar air baseAwantipora air base
Next
Story

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur should curse Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim just like she did to 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare: Congress leader

Must Watch

PT4M24S

West Bengal violence: BJP leader Mukul Roy's car vandalised