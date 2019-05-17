Srinagar, Awantipora air bases under radar of Pakistani terror groups, security beefed up

New Delhi: The Intelligence input on Friday warned against terrorists’ plans to carry out an attack on Srinagar and Awantipora air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, government sources said.

Following the warning, security forces have been put on high alert in and around these bases. The attack may be carried out on or before the occasion of Islamic Battle of Badr. It was the first military victory of the Prophet Muhammad and falls on 23rd of this month.

The report just comes a day after encounters took place between army jawans and terrorists in Pulwama and Shopian, respectively, on Thursday.

Six terrorists were killed in the encounters while tow soldier also lost their lives.

Reports suggested that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the dastardly Pulwama attack on jawans in February 2019, is planning the attack on the air bases.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama. A convoy of vehicles carrying the jawans on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district.