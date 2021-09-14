Inter-University kho-kho player murdered in UP's Bijnor, man arrested

Bijnor: Police here on Tuesday arrested a Railway 'palledar' for the murder of a 24-year-old kho-kho player, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh told reporters that inter-university kho-kho player Babli, a resident of Sarvodaya Colony near the railway station here, was murdered on September 10. He said on the day of the incident, Babli was going home while talking to her friend over the phone when the incident took place.

Babli's friend heard her screams over the phone and informed her neighbour. The woman's neighbour found her body while his mobile phone was missing.

The SP said the location of Babli's phone was found nearby Adampur village. He said on the basis of physical, electronic and circumstantial evidence, police detained palledar Shahzad, alias Khadim. He said during interrogation, Khadim confessed to his crime. He told police that he was a drug addict.

The official said on September 10, Khadim had no work. He got drunk and waited for Babli. When Babli reached there, the accused dragged her into an empty space between the sleepers but when she resisted and raised an alarm, he strangled her with a rope and a dupatta.

The SP said police found two shirt buttons and a slipper from the spot.

After arresting Khadim, police recovered his shirt, a slipper and a rope from his residence. He said police have also added the section of attempt to rape in the FIR.

