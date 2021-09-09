हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Revenge killing: UP man murders person who killed his brother 19 years ago

Narain Kashyap of Lodipur has been killed by Akshay and his friend Bablu.

Revenge killing: UP man murders person who killed his brother 19 years ago
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Shahjahanpur: People can go up to any length for revenge even if it takes them 19 years. At least, a sensational murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur suggests so.

A man allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old in the city area, in what appeared to be a case of revenge, police said on Thursday.

Narain Kashyap, a resident of Lodipur locality, was killed by Akshay and his friend, Bablu, on Wednesday night when he was standing outside a private hospital, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Kashyap was a shooter and had killed Akshay's brother in 2002, he said, adding his body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

Police is trying to arrest the accused. 

This also brings attention towards the fact that the alleged accused might have planned for a long time to do so. If there was a redressal system in place that could look into the murder of the accused's brother almost two decades back, more killings could have been stopped.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshmurderPoliceShahjahanpur
