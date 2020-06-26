International commercial passenger flights to and from India to remain suspended till July 15

The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended till July 15, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official statement, the DGCA said, "In continuation of the circular dated 30.05.2020 on the subject cited above, the competent authority has decided that Scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of 15th July 2020."

However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

"The international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," further read the statement.

On June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the international flight operations will start only after other countries open their air space or borders.

Puri had said, "Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up, needs reality check. The exact time when we will resume international flight depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights. In absence of a decision on resumption of international civil aviation we are left with no option but to continue what I call evacuation and repatriation flights under managed and controlled conditions."