NEW DELHI: Those interested in applying to 650 executive posts at the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) should send in their duly completed application forms as the extended application window will close on Friday (May 27, 2022.)

Interested candidates can apply for the same by logging in to the careers portal of the IPPB website - ippbonline.com. The IPPB Recruitment 2022 is likely to take place in June 2022.

IPPB will formally intimate the exact date of the examination to the eligible candidates through Call Letters. Please note that the hall tickets will be published 7-10 days after the application window closes.

Fee

The fee for applying to these posts is Rs 700.

Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of an online written test. The eligible candidates should be between the age of 25 to 30 years as on April 30 2022 for applying to these posts.

Steps to apply

- Visit the IPPB's website - ippbonline.com.

- On the homepage, select the Careers option.

-Under the advertisement tab, click on the apply link.

-Register yourself and fill up the application form

- Pay the required application fee

- Keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.