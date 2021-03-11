Iran to get 500000 doses of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, first tranche dispatched

New Delhi: Continuing its vaccine diplomacy, India will send Iran 500,000 doses of Indian covid vaccine COVAXIN, the first tranche of which reached the country on Thursday. India has already 125,000 doses of Indian vaccines COVAXIN to Iran.

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also tweeted saying,"A tradition of exchanges continues. Made in India vaccines arrive in Iran."

This is the first shipment of Indian vaccines. Next week the country will receive 3,75,000 doses of covaxin from India as part of 2nd such consignment. COVAXIN has demonstrated an efficacy of 81%.

Iranian health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tweeted,"1,25,000 doses of covaxin is being exported from Hyderabad customs to Iran, today.'

COVAXIN is an Indian COVID-19 vaccine produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

WION had first reported last month that Tehran has requested India for vaccines. India has so far sent India-made covid vaccines to 68 countries, as a gift, and on a commercial basis. The total quantity of such vaccines stands out at 583.05 lakh doses, which includes UN Peacekeeper. India started its covid vaccine export in January, days after it began its mega domestic covid vaccination program.