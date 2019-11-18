IRCTC offers tour package to Dubai starting at Rs 58,700; here are the details

IRTC has launched a 'Splendid Dubai Tour' package covering Dubai and Abu Dhabi for four nights and five days. The tour will begin from 21 January 2020 from Kolkata.

IRCTC tourism site released the information sharing the price and tour details. According to their information, the Dubai tour is priced at Rs 58,700 per person on triple occupancy.

The package which comes with code EHO016 includes airfare in economy class (Air India), accommodation in the Deluxe category hotel, meals in MAP and many such facilities.

Know the day wise details here:

Day 01: Arrive at Dumdum International Airport on dt. 21.01.2020, board in flight no AI 917 for Dubai, arrive Dubai. Later complete immigration formalities. Flight departs at 15.05 PM; arrive in Dubai international Airport at 19.10 PM. Meet & greet by the local Tour Guide, proceed to Hotel. Complete check-in formalities. Dinner & overnight stay in Hotel.

Day 02: After breakfast proceeds to half day Dubai city tour includes Dubai Museum, transfer to the biggest Mall in Dubai for shopping, visit to Burj Khalifa (with entrance fees) and facilitating light and sound show. Overnight stay in Hotel.

Day 03: After breakfast proceed to visit Miracle garden tour with ticket, later proceed to enjoy at Desert Safari with BBQ dinner and belly dance. Back to Hotel, overnight stay in Hotel.

Day 04: After Breakfast proceeds to Abu Dhabi City Tour including Sheikh Zayed Mosque and optional tour of Ferrari World. In the evening visit Dhow cruise with buffet dinner on board. Back to Hotel, overnight stay in Hotel.

Day 05: After breakfast check out of hotel and transfer to one of the biggest Mall of Dubai, MALL OF EMIRATES. Facilitates visit to one of the biggest theme parks, Snow Park (entrance fees excluded). Transfer to Airport. Board in flight no AI 918 arrive Kolkata at 00.05 Hrs. Tour ends with happy memories.

The site also provided a WhatsApp contact detail to solve any query regarding the package. Interested people can contact the number and get their facility availed.