ISI agent accused of leaking military intelligence information to Pakistan arrested from Jalandhar

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing crackdown on terror, the police on Friday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Jalandhar, accused of leaking sensitive military intelligence information to Pakistan handler.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar and is a Fazalika resident. Two mobile phones and four SIM cards were recovered from his possession. He has admitted being in touch with ISI agents in Pakistan in lieu of money and was tasked of providing information of Indian Army located along Indo-Pak border. The accused was also keeping a track on movement of Army jawans along the area.

The State Special Operations Cell acted after receiving a tip-off about his activities from Jammu and Kashmir Military Intelligence Unit.

After a medical check-up, he was taken to Chandigarh for further interrogation.

Further details awaited.