The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday is scheduled to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 / Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The mission will involve the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 carrying approximately 550 kg of satellites into a highly elliptical orbit. The PROBA-3 mission is an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission" conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA).

ISRO shared a post on X and said, "PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites into orbit. This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO’s engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration."

Check The Time And Location

The Indian Space Organisation has announced that the launch of the PROBA-3 mission is scheduled for December 4, 2024, at 4:08 PM from DSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The organisation also stated that the live broadcast of the launch will be available on ISRO's official YouTube channel.