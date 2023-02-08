'It Remains to be Seen if They are Ghosts': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Mocks Rahul Gandhi - WATCH

On February 7th, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, spoke for about an hour in the Lok Sabha about the President's speech. He bombarded the BJP and the federal government with muddin throughout this time. Regarding the Adani incident, he criticised the Modi administration. The Parliament was in a great deal of commotion during this time. However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mocked Rahul Gandhi in a unique style, and his video has gone viral. The ruling party's MPs harshly condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks both inside and outside the house.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Deoghar, launched a ferocious attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party following Rahul Gandhi's address. He joked about Congress MP during this by claiming that a ghost entered the House today and left after making a speech. Infact, Dubey questioned if the real Gandhi or his spirit spoke in the Lok Sabha in response to Gandhi's remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "Rahul Gandhi is merely in your imaginations, I have slain him...he is long gone."

Nishikant Dubey remarked, "The guy who just delivered a speech in the House is Rahul Gandhi," adding, "The one who openly came on the national TV channel and stated that Rahul Gandhi is dead, Rahul Gandhi is not there, I am not what you are seeing. It remains to be seen if they are ghosts." Currently, Nishikant Dubey's video is viral online.

Dr. @nishikant_dubey's remarks on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha. https://t.co/O03xc48Erp — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 8, 2023

Let us inform you that Rahul Gandhi attacked the government vehemently on various topics during his Tuesday House speech. He also discussed his Bharat Jodo Yatra experiences with this. He criticised the Modi administration at this time, criticising its policies on a range of issues, including the economy, unemployment, farmers, and young people. He also questioned the government's handling of the Adani problem.