हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

It shows failure of administration, says Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on Bihar Assembly premises

"It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition)," said Tejashwi Yadav. 

It shows failure of administration, says Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on Bihar Assembly premises
(Credits: ANI)

Patna: After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (December 1, 2021) said that the incident reveals the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition. 

Tejashwi also demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the post of Home Minister. 

While talking to ANI, Yadav said, "It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition)." 

"The home minister should resign. Those sitting in power are patronising liquor mafias," he added. 

The Chief Minister on Tuesday had said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared.

There has been a total ban on any type of liquor in Bihar since April 2016.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejashwi YadavBihar Legislative AssemblyBihar governmentEmpty liquor bottles
Next
Story

Mumbai BJP files police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for insulting 'national anthem'

Must Watch

PT5M15S

DNA: The Story of Barbados Becoming a Republic