Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar govt after liquor bottles found in Bihar Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (November 30) targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government after empty alcohol bottles were found in the state Vidhan Sabha premises.

In a Twitter post apparently attacking Nitish Kumar, who has been promoting the enforcement of liquor ban in the state, Yadav said that it was shameful that these bottles were found just some steps away from the CM’s chamber in the house.

“Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. The Winter session is going on now. and liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the CM's chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is being available in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing!” wrote Yadav on Twitter.

The leader further said that the ‘beer bottles’ incident exposed the real picture of prohibition in Bihar.

It has been reported that the bottles had been thrown in a parking area.

This comes just days after the entire state of Bihar including the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had taken a renewed pledge in favour of total prohibition of liquor in the state.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar condemned the act during the Vidhan Sabha proceedings on Tuesday and demanded immediate action in the matter.

"I asked him (Dy CM), he said that bottles of liquor were found somewhere on this campus. This is extremely bad. How can this be tolerated? I say this before the Speaker, if he permits I'll ask everyone to examine it today itself," ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

"I will tell Chief Secretary and DGP to get an inquiry done. It is not an ordinary thing if the bottles came here. The one who is doing this should not be spared. Strict action should be taken," he added.

