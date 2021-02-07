हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

It was banned, will talk to locals: Tikait on Bhindranwale's flag seen during 'chakka jam'

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait spoke about the incident that a flag resembling Khalistani Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Ludhiana during the ‘Chakka jam’ movement on Saturday, he said if the incident happened then it was wrong.

It was banned, will talk to locals: Tikait on Bhindranwale&#039;s flag seen during &#039;chakka jam&#039;

New Delhi: After a flag bearing resemblance to Khalistani Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Ludhiana during the ‘Chakka jam’ movement, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the locals will have to explain the incident. 

He said if the incident happened then it was wrong and clarified that since it was banned, it should not have been displayed

“We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed,” Tikait told ANI.

It was reported that a flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab’s Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam on Saturday.

Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement.

Later, he was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Tikait reiterated that the central government has time till October 2 to repeal the three farm laws failing which the farmers will intensify their ongoing agitation against the controversial laws. 

