New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday lauded the Centre’s move to provide free booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive from July 15. The Union Health Minister said that the decision will further strengthen the country’s fight against Covid-19. Mandaviya also urged all eligible citizens to get their precaution dose at the earliest.

“The decision will further strengthen India's fight against #COVID19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest,” Mandaviya said.

The free booster dose drive will be held for the next 75 days as part of the government`s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence and to boost the uptake of Covid precaution doses, he said.

"Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign will be conducted from July 15, in which all citizens above the age of 18 years will be given free vaccination doses at government centres,” Mandaviya said in a tweet. The Health Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision.

As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free COVID-19 Precaution Dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at Government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days.



Less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose, as per a source. The initiative has been undertaken to increase the uptake the precautions doses.

However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose. To accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government also had initiated the second round of the `Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0` across states and UTs on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.