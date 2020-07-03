Italian marines case: Centre asks SC to close matter after international tribunal's decision

The Centre on Friday asked the Supreme Court for the closure of judicial proceedings against the two Italian marines' accused of killing two Indian fishermen, off the Kerala coast, saying that it has accepted the recent ruling of the international tribunal.

It said that it has accepted the Arbitral Tribunal's award United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which held that India is entitled to get compensation in the case but the trial of the marines will take place in Italy.

The central government has told the court that there can be no appeal after the decision of the UNLOS and it is binding as per international arbitration rules. In 2017, the top court had asked the government to put the UNCLOS decision on the record. The central government while filing its decision said that the court should settle the case. Earlier, the apex court allowed both marines to go to Italy on several conditions.

The Centre sought disposal of the Italian Marines case pending for last eight years as on February 15, 2012, two Indian fishermen were killed off the coast of Kerala, India, aboard the St. Antony in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). India alleged that the two Italian marines--Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre-- aboard the Italian-flagged commercial oil tanker MV Enrica Lexie killed the fishermen.

Latorre, who had suffered a brain stroke on August 31, 2014, was first granted bail and allowed by the apex court on September 12, 2014, to go to Italy for four months and after that, extensions for his stay have been granted to him. In Italy, Latorre had to undergo a heart surgery after which the top court had granted him an extension of his stay in his native country.

On September 28, 2016, the apex court had allowed Latorre to remain in his country till the international arbitral tribunal decided the jurisdictional issue. On May 26, 2016, Girone was also granted bail with conditions and allowed by the top court to go to his country till the jurisdictional issue was decided.