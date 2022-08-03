NewsIndia
ITBP CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2022

ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for over 100 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in- Check vacancies and other details here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring candidates. Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP's official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a call for applications for the position of Constable(Pioneer) Group 'C' Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Through recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, the ITBP's official website, interested candidates may submit an online application. On August 19, 2022, the application process will get underway. This recruitment drive will fill 108 positions. The application form must be submitted by September 17 in order to be considered. Candidates that are chosen may be required to serve anywhere in India or overseas.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application: August  19, 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to have completed a one-year certificate program in the trade of a Mason, Carpenter, or Plumber from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in order to apply for the Constable position.

ITBP Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection procedure will comprise:

  • Physical Efficiency Test
  • Physical Standard Test
  • Written Examination
  • Trade Test
  • Detailed medical examination(DME)
  • Review medical examination(RME)

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

ITBP Recruitment 2022, direct link here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

From August 19, 2022, interested applicants may apply for the aforementioned positions on the recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in website. Applications submitted online alone will be accepted.

 

 

