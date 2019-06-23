close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nanda Devi

ITBP finds bodies of seven missing mountaineers near Nanda Devi

The ITBP said that the search for 8th missing mountaineer will be carried out on Monday. 

ITBP finds bodies of seven missing mountaineers near Nanda Devi
Image Courtesy: ANI

A 32-member team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday recovered seven bodies of the mountaineers near an unnamed peak near Nanda Devi East. The ITBP said in a tweet thaat recovered bodies include a woman and an Indian. The ITBP said that the search for 8th missing mountaineer will be carried out on Monday. The ITBP team has also recovered some mountaineering equipment from the site.

"ITBP mountaineers recovered 7 bodies of the mountaineers near an unnamed peak near Mount #NandaDevi East today including a woman and an Indian. Search for 8th missing mountaineer will be carried out tomorrow. Some mountaineering equipment also recovered from the site #Himveers," ITBP tweeted.

ITBP DIG A P D Nimbadia said that the seven bodies were dug out by the ITBP from under the snow. He added that Indian Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which was launched a week ago to search for the eight missing mountaineers. Sources told Zee Media that the recovered bodies were kept at the temporary camp set up at 17,800 feet on Sunday and the operation to bring the recovered bodies to Base Camp 2 through helicopters will start on Monday. 

Led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran, the team went missing recently on way to the 7434-metre-high Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The eight mountaineers had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but they failed to return to the base camp on the appointed date of May 25. It is believed that the mountaineers may have fallen victims to a sudden avalanche in the area. The operation to find the missing mountaineers was launched on June 13.

Tags:
Nanda DeviITBPMissing mountaineers
Next
Story

5 dead, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Must Watch

PT6M28S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 23, 2019