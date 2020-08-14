ITBP names 21 jawans who fought Chinese troops in Ladakh for gallantry medals

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recommended names of 21 of its men for gallantry medals and 294 for DG's gallantry commendations at this year's Independence Day. These personnel faced the Chinese troops during the skirmishes in May-June, 2020 in Ladakh.

The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to the advancing troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and brought the situation under control. With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear.

Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties while giving befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At some places, they gave a determined standoff of about 17 to 20 hours throughout the night.

Due to the high altitude training and maneuver experience of the force in the Himalayas, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areaps were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas.

The names were recommended by ITBP Director General SS Deswal.

ITBP, CAPFs personnel also recommended for Union Home Minister Special Operation Medals for fighting COVID-19

The Force also recommended the names of 318 ITBP personnel and 40 other CAPFs personnel for the Union Home Minister Special Operation Medals for their dedicated services in fight against the COVID-19.

The ITBP has been in the forefront of the COVID-19 battle since January, 2020 when it had established the biggest Quarantine facility in Chhawla Camp for Wuhan and Italy evacuees.

Besides dedicating its hospitals for COVID-19 patients of the CAPFs/CPOs, it is also looking after the world’s biggest 10,000 bed capacity Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi since July 5, 2020.