Encounter

J-K: Third encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Anantnag district

The Police, CRPF and Army after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area, launched a joint search operation.

Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Khush Kalan village Srigufwara area of district Anantnag in South Kashmir. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the gunfight said "Yes, Encounter has started at  Kalan Srigufwara area of Anantnag. It’s a joint operation of security forces. Searches were launched after a specific input about the presence of terrorists. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

A police official said, "A joint of team of  police, CRPF and Army after having human input of presence of terrorists in the area a cordon and search operation was launched in the area." He added, as the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire happened which was retaliated, and the encounter started.

The police officer said that there is input that two terrorists are inside the cordon, however, the actual number of terrorists trapped can be confirmed only when the operation concludes. 

This is the third encounter in South Kashmir today. Earlier, four terrorists were killed in twin operations in South Kashmir. Two local LeT terrorists were killed in Chowgam Shopian and two AGuH terrorists were killed in Hardumir Tral Pulwama.

Security forces have claimed they have also recovered 4 AK series rifles 1 pistol and a few grenades from both encounter spots. 

 

